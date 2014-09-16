No action over data breach at South Central Ambulance Service
No action is to be taken against South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) after the personal data of staff was accidentally published online.
The ethnicity, sexuality, religion and age of 2,826 staff members were posted on the service's website in October.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said it was satisfied at measures taken by SCAS to redress the errors.
Following the breach, SCAS said it took "information governance responsibilities very seriously".
The ICO said its decision may be revisited if any similar problems occur in the future.
The breach affected staff who were employed by the organisation, which covers Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire, and related to data attached to a report on its website.
After the breach was discovered, SCAS said it was cooperating fully with the ICO.
It said it had drafted an action plan to mitigate the risk of such an event happening again and the data released had not been patient or clinically related.