Amber snow warning for Yorkshire
- Published
An amber warning for snow remains in place across Yorkshire as wintry weather brings disruption to travel across parts of the county.
The Met Office said up to 15cm (six inches) of snow was possible over higher ground.
Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted that a number of diversions were in place in its area of operations.
TransPennine Express and Northern Rail are both advising passengers to check for alterations before travelling.
Elsewhere the A57 Snake Pass is closed between Hurst Road, Glossop and the A6013 at Ladybower Reservoir due to snow.
The Wood Head Pass is closed between the A616 Flouch roundabout and A57 Woolley Lane and the A6024 is closed in both directions due to snow between the A628 and Fieldhead Lane.
Sheffield City Council and Wakefield Council both tweeted to say gritting of priority routes was continuing.
In South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire a number of schools have said they will be closed during Thursday. For details from your local authority visit the BBC's school closure pages for South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.
Sheffield City Council said it had cancelled all special educational needs transport as a result of the weather.
You can follow the latest developments on the BBC's Local Live page for Leeds and West Yorkshire.