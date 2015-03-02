Eurostar services suspended after death on line in Kent
Eurostar services were suspended after a person was hit by a train in Kent.
British Transport Police (BTP) and Kent Police were called at about 11:40 GMT to part of the line close to Crismill Lane in Bearsted.
At 16:00 GMT Eurostar said the high speed line was shut in both directions, affecting services between London and Paris and Brussels.
A spokesman said the lines had since re-opened, with normal service expected to resume throughout Monday evening.
The 17:55 train to Brussels from London departed on schedule, while services into the UK have been cancelled until the 20:13 departure from Paris.
Nearly 20 trains to and from Europe were cancelled throughout the day.
Police said the death on the line at Bearsted was being treated as "non-suspicious".
A spokesman for Eurostar said although trains were now leaving St Pancras, passengers whose journeys were cancelled will not automatically be placed on later services.
Passenger Debra Page had been waiting at London St Pancras Station for five hours after her train to Paris was delayed.
"There have been no other announcements. They just keep telling us the delays are due to an incident," she said.
Several people have taken to Twitter to express frustration at the delays.
Passenger @AlexFirthh tweeted: "Our train finally arrives after a 7 hour delay, and they can't fit everyone on the thing. Don't worry @Eurostar, just waste my whole day!"
And Danielle Meder tweeted: "Delay level: ludicrous. This Eurostar is my new official residence."
Following the death, a spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Medics from South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended the incident, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene."
The statement added that officers were trying to establish the identity of the person and how they came to be on the tracks.