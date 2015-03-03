Becky Watts: Body parts found at Bristol house
- Published
Police investigating the disappearance of teenager Becky Watts have found body parts at a house in Bristol.
Four men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Police have been given an extra 24 hours to quiz a 28-year-old man and 21-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.
Becky, 16, was last seen at her home in St George, Bristol, on 19 February. Police said her family had been told the "devastating" news.
Det Supt Mike Courtiour, of Avon and Somerset Police, said officers went to a house at Barton Court in the Barton Hill area of the city after receiving new information on Monday night.
"The information suggested that Becky's body had been cut up and a search at the new location resulted in the discovery of body parts," he said.
"Although formal identification procedures have not yet been completed, we have made Becky's family aware of this discovery."
He said the latest five arrests - two men aged 29, two aged 23 and a woman aged 23 - were made as a result of the find. All seven arrested people remain in police custody.
On Tuesday afternoon, police were granted a further 24 hours by magistrates to question the two arrested on suspicion of murder.
'Terrible ordeal'
A coffin was removed from the rear of the property on Barton Court on Tuesday lunchtime and was taken away in a private ambulance.
Floral tributes have been placed outside Becky's home and the Barton Court address.
Det Supt Courtiour added: "This is devastating news for Becky's family and friends and our thoughts are with them. We will continue to offer every support we can to them during this terrible ordeal."
Becky's mother Tania, grandmother Pat and brother Daniel Watts released a joint statement following the discovery.
"We are devastated to be told of this latest development," it read.
"We are at an utter loss to understand why anyone would want to hurt our beautiful Becky in such a brutal way."
'Worst news'
Father Darren Galsworthy and step-mother Anjie added in a separate statement that the news about their "dear daughter" was "too much to bear".
"We have the support of a good family network to help us in these challenging times.
"We would ask that you treat Becky with the due reverence and allow us to come to terms with our grief in private."
The BBC's Andrew Plant, who is at Barton Court, said police were removing wheelie bins from the street.
He said the bins were last collected before Becky went missing.
Bristol Mayor George Ferguson tweeted: "Very grim sounding news re missing #Bristol teenager Becky - our hearts go out to her family and friends."
A number of places, including three houses and woodland, have been searched as part of the investigation.
Becky had left home with her phone, laptop and tablet computer but did not tell her friends or family where she was going, or take extra clothing.
She was reported missing at 16:00 GMT on 20 February.
Avon and Somerset Police had said it was running six search teams in the hunt for Becky.
Experts from the National Crime Agency and College of Policing were also involved, and a police helicopter has been used in the search.
'Well-liked pupil'
Staff at Summerhill Academy, where Becky was once a student, remembered her as a "quiet, well-liked and hard-working pupil".
Associate Principal Laurie Monro said: "Everyone's really sad, the children have been asking for the past 10 days what's happened to Becky and now we know, it's the worst news we could have ever had."
St Ambrose Church near the family home is to be opened from 10:30 to 21:00 on Wednesday and Thursday for people to light candles in her memory.
A book of condolence has also been placed there.
Her family have also told the BBC they plan to hold a special memorial event so members of the public who helped in the search for Becky can pay their respects.
Timeline of Becky's disappearance
- Friday 20 February - Becky is reported missing at 16:00 after her family says she was last seen at her home the previous morning
- Tuesday 24 February - Her father Darren Galsworthy and grandmother Pat Watts appeal for Becky to get in touch. Meanwhile, the nearby nature reserve at Troopers Hill is searched
- Wednesday 25 February - Becky's home in Crown Hill, St George, is searched
- Friday 27 February - Search continues as police divers scour a lake in St George
- Saturday 28 February - Two people are arrested in connection with Becky's disappearance
- Monday 2 March - A 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman held since Saturday are further arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of Becky
- Tuesday 3 March - Police announce they have discovered body parts at a home in Barton Court and arrest a further five people on suspicion of assisting an offender