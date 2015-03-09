Man charged after Billingshurst biker killed in crash
- Published
A 69-year-old man has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with his car in West Sussex.
The biker, a 20-year-old man from Billingshurst, suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the A29 at Bury on 24 August.
He was travelling with another motorcyclist, who was unhurt.
Malcolm Griffiths, of Landmark Drive, Southampton, in Bermuda, is due before Worthing magistrates on 24 March.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.