West Mercia PCC Bill Longmore faces further cancer treatment

Bill Longmore
Bill Longmore underwent treatment for lung cancer last year

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner Bill Longmore is to undergo further treatment for lung cancer, his office has confirmed.

It was first diagnosed during a routine check in November 2013, but following chemotherapy and radiotherapy he appeared to make a good recovery.

However, a check-up has revealed another round of chemotherapy is needed and expected to begin next week.

Mr Longmore, elected in 2012, said he hoped to continue working.

"Obviously chemotherapy is a strong treatment and you never know how your body will react so I will take each day as it comes, but I am determined to continue with my work and intend it to be very much business as usual," he said.

"I have always been open about my condition as I feel cancer, a plague in our society, is something we must fight.

"Early death is not inevitable and I intend to live as normal a life as possible and once again overcome my immediate problem."

The 76-year-old, a retired businessman, is responsible for overseeing policing in the West Mercia area, which covers Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

