Man seriously hurt in cow trampling in Wensleydale
A man suffered serious injuries when he was trampled by cows while walking his dog in North Yorkshire.
The 55-year-old received serious chest and spinal injuries at Redmire in Wensleydale on Wednesday, said the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
He was treated at the scene and flown to James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough were he was in a stable condition.
In a second incident, a woman was injured by cattle near Hadrian's Wall.
Her injuries were not serious and she was taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service operates three helicopters across the North East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.
