Shrien Dewani 'victim of witch hunt' after honeymoon murder
- Published
A man whose trial over his wife's killing on honeymoon in South Africa was thrown out says he was the victim of a "witch hunt".
Shrien Dewani, 34, from Bristol, was cleared of plotting to murder his new bride Anni in South Africa in 2010.
As a coroner ruled he would not open a full UK inquest into the death, Mr Dewani said those who claimed he was linked to her murder were "liars".
It is the first time his views have been heard since his 2014 trial.
In the letter sent to North London Coroners' Court, Mr Dewani said: "I would like to make clear that I have a significant number of questions which remain unanswered about the night that my wife and I were kidnapped and Anni was tragically shot after being taken from me."
Mr Dewani and his wife, 28, were kidnapped at gunpoint while on honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa, in November 2010.
James Longman, news correspondent
This is the first time Shrien Dewani has been heard from since the statement he provided at the start of his trial last year.
The letter gives the sense of a man who feels he too has been wronged. It echoes the language Anni's family has used: a search for answers, and the failure of the South African courts to find the truth.
It was always unlikely that Mr Dewani would engage with an inquest. But given Anni's family have indicated they will pursue other channels, we may yet hear from him again.
He was released unharmed before Mrs Dewani's body was found on the back seat of their taxi the following day.
He later faced trial on suspicion of conspiracy to murder his new bride, but the case was thrown out by a South African judge in 2014.
Three South African men were jailed for their role in Mrs Dewani's death.
Mr Dewani's letter continued: "Each of the gang members did a deal with the authorities to gain either full immunity or vastly reduced sentences in return for providing evidence against me.
"It is the evidence of these proven liars that led to a witch hunt against me and the resulting failure to pursue the truth of what happened that night."
Written statement
He continued: "It is clear that none of the evidence provided by these persons was corroborated in any meaningful way.
"This has allowed the individuals concerned to literally get away with murder."
Mr Dewani did not give evidence during the trial in South Africa last year. Instead a statement from him was read out by his defence lawyer at the start of trial.
The judge said the evidence of the prosecution's main witness was "riddled with contradictions".
Mr Dewani said he sent the letter to the coroner because he was unable to attend in person "due to pre-arranged travel".
He said he "accepted the views" of the coroner which were expressed at an earlier hearing, when he said an inquest in the UK "would not serve any purpose".