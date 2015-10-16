Woman charged with 2003 murder of baby son
A woman has been charged with the murder of her baby son 12 years ago.
Lesley Dunford, 37, is accused of killing seven-month-old Harley at the family's former home in Pelwood Road, Camber, East Sussex, on 27 August 2003.
Ms Dunford, of Windermere Close, Exeter, Devon, will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.
Sussex Police said her prosecution followed an investigation over the past 16 months by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team.