Four people dead as plane crashes in Somerset
- Published
Four people have been killed in a crash involving a six-seater light aircraft in Somerset.
Two men and two women were in the plane which came down in a field near Churchinford shortly before midday.
They were heading from the Surrey area towards Dunkeswell Aerodrome, in east Devon, which is five miles (8km) from the crash site.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been informed and is deploying a team of investigators.
Supt Richard Corrigan, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This is a very sad incident in which four people have tragically lost their lives.
"It's too early to give any further details about the victims but we're ensuring specially trained officers are making contact with their next-of-kin and giving them all the support they need.
"We've been working very closely with our colleagues from the other emergency services at the scene to make the area safe and ensure the resulting investigation can proceed.
"There are road closures in place and we'd respectfully ask people not to attend the scene."
Emergency crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and South Western Ambulance Service were sent to the scene, along with the Devon Air Ambulance and a police helicopter.