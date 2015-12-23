Each day we feature a photograph sent in from across England - the gallery will grow during the week.

If you have a picture you would like to share, please see below the images for details on how to submit yours.

Image copyright Michiko Smith Image caption Michiko Smith took this photo at Flamborough, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, showing North Landing beach

Image copyright Ian Dennis Image caption Ian Dennis took this photo above Berwick St John, near Shaftesbury, Dorset, at 08:00 GMT. He said it is "looking south towards the skyline and ancient Ox Drove (marked by the tree line) which links Shaftsbury to Salisbury. The sheep wandered across the frame in search of their food at the perfect moment."

Image copyright Steve Burton Image caption Steve Burton took this photo showing boats in the Royal Harbour, Ramsgate, illuminated with Christmas lights as part of a competition. Ramsgate Illuminations, which runs until January, also helps to raise money for the RNLI in the town

