A £2m flood repairs package for the Lake District and a tourism campaign to promote the North of England have been announced by the prime minister.

On a visit to flood-hit areas, David Cameron claimed the government was "pouring money into businesses and households" to help.

He said the campaign would show tourism in the area was "open for business".

Cumbria County Council said the money was "nowhere enough" to get the area "back on its feet".

Cumbria Tourism's Ian Stephens previously said flooding in the county had led to a "collapse" in bookings, adding there was a need to "reassure" travel firms and "get the message out businesses are operating as usual".

'Totally inadequate'

December storms Desmond, Eva and Frank caused widespread flooding across the North of England, with about 16,000 homes affected, according to Environment Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

Speaking in Croston, Lancashire, Mr Cameron said: "The messages I get from tourism bosses in Lancashire, Cumbria and Yorkshire is make clear to people that these counties are open for business."

Stewart Young, the leader of Cumbria County Council, said that with "an estimated £500m of damage to our infrastructure, including £20m in the Lake District National Park alone, today's funding announcement is totally inadequate".

"That is why we are urgently seeking a face-to-face meeting with ministers to secure the amount of money that we need to fund Cumbria's full recovery.

"It is now eight weeks since the floods hit Cumbria and this has to be, and should be, government's top priority."