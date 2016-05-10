Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police / PA Image caption Melanie Hall (right) was also murdered after leaving a nightclub in Bath on 9 June - exactly 12 years after Melanie Road (left) was killed

A man jailed for raping and murdering a teenage girl 32 years ago is not currently being linked to any other investigation, police have confirmed.

Christopher Hampton, 64, was jailed for life on Monday for raping and stabbing to death Melanie Road in Bath in 1984.

The father-of-four was caught in 2015 after police linked him to Melanie's murder through his daughter's DNA.

Police have now said Hampton is not being linked to the strikingly similar murder of Melanie Hall, 25, in 1996.

The painter and decorator evaded police for decades but was finally caught after his daughter was arrested for a "minor incident" and her DNA profile led police to him.

His barrister said his twice-married client had led an "entirely unblemished" life before and after the murder, describing it as "a moment of complete madness".

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Hampton's DNA will be run through past cases and cases in the future, police said

And Det Ch Insp Julie MacKay has confirmed Hampton is not currently being linked to other crimes, including the murder of Melanie Hall.

"I think the significance of the two cases is that both girls were called Melanie, they were both blonde, they both left a nightclub in Bath in June and 12 years apart," she said.

"Apart from that there is nothing to suggest that Christopher Hampton is responsible for that murder or for any other murder locally or nationally."

Melanie Road was raped and stabbed by Hampton as she walked to her home in St Stephen's Close, Bath, following a night out with friends on 9 June 1984.

Melanie Hall, from Wiltshire, was also murdered after leaving a Bath nightclub on 9 June 1996. Her remains were found in a black plastic bag by the side of the M5 in 2009.