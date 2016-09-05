The North of England led the way in voting to leave the European Union. But 10 weeks on is the mood the same?

Inside Out has travelled the North East and Cumbria to take the post-Brexit temperature of the region.

'Live apart for three months'

Abigail Wells from Sunderland has already been affected by the vote to leave the European Union.

Her Australian partner is half-Irish and applied for an Irish passport, but a rush of applications has seen his application delayed.

She said: "We applied in June and were told it was a six-week waiting list. After the vote we were informed it would be six months.

"Which means as soon as we're married, we'll have one month in the UK and then three months apart."

'Haven't got local workforce'

Douglas Dale runs the Waterhead Hotel in Cumbria where half of the staff are from the EU.

He said: "I think it'll be more difficult to bring people in but I still think they will come in because we haven't got the local workforce to do the jobs."

"I can see the Commonwealth supplying more people to us but I'm hoping that the people we have here will stay."

'Not a good thing'

Dr Vicky Forster from Newcastle University says the result has left some people unsure about their future.

She said: "Morale of people in this place is unbelievable... Some people have children here and they wanted to settle in this country and they don't know whether they'll be here in a couple of years.

"Anything which makes it more difficult for us to recruit the best people or get money for our research or work with the best people in the world is not a good thing."

'Sit up and listen'

Eric Lambert, who voted to remain, owns a cafe in Hartlepool, which voted out.

He said: "It was a shock, but in reality not a lot has happened. The people are not happy and they need to sit up and listen to that."

'No funding could cause problems'

Mark Gaskin was due to hear whether or not he would receive a £150,000 EU grant for investment in new technology for his company in Cumbria.

"We were due to receive a decision in April... several months on and we're still waiting but if the funding dried up there would be a problem."

'Part of the main project'

The Northern Institute for Cancer Research is part of a 40m Euro cancer therapy project.

Prof Anthony Moorman who works there said: "I would not want to receive my slice of funding from the UK government and run a parallel project. I want to be in the main project because that's where the benefit for me and my research will be derived from."

For the full report you can watch BBC Inside Out in the North East & Cumbria at 19:30 BST on Monday 5 September and afterwards on the iPlayer.