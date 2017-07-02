Each day we feature a photograph sent in from across England.

Image copyright Tracey Laing Image caption This Red Squirrel was spotted by Tracey Laing in County Durham

Image copyright Amelia Burrows Image caption Amelia Burrows took this photogrpah at RHS Harlow Carr Gardens, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Image copyright Gavin Turner (@jambophoto) Image caption Gavin Turner took this photograph of a kingfisher at Lavell's Lake in Berkshire. Gavin says: "The kingfisher is often seen flying past but rarely stops, I've never seen one fishing, so for him to then land back on the 'No Fishing' sign was a real bonus"

Image copyright Jonathan Howell (@instajohow) Image caption This photograph of the Severn Bridge was taken by Jonathan Howell

Image copyright Lorna Homer (@Lornajh72) Image caption Lorna Homer took this photograph of a book exchange in Avening, Gloucestershire

Image copyright Laura Naylor (@wiltshiremouse) Image caption This photograph was taken by Laura Naylor in the area around Ashdown House in Lambourn, Berkshire

Image copyright David Petherbridge Image caption David Petherbridge took this photograph while out walking around Old Winchester Hill, Hampshire

How to submit a picture

If you have a picture you'd like to share, email us at england@bbc.co.uk, post it on Facebook or tweet it to @BBCEngland. You can also find us on Instagram - use #englandsbigpicture to share an image there. You can also see a recent archive of pictures on our England's Big Picture board on Pinterest.

When emailing pictures, please make sure you include the following information:

The full name of the person who took the pictures (as this person owns the copyright);

Confirmation that the copyright holder gives permission for the BBC to use their pictures across all its outputs;

The location, date and time that the pictures were taken;

Your telephone number so we can get back to you if we have any further questions;

Any other details about the pictures that may be useful for us to know.

Please note that whilst we welcome all your pictures, we are more likely to use those which have been taken in the past week.

Terms and conditions

If you submit a picture, you do so in accordance with the BBC's Terms and Conditions.

In contributing to England's Big Picture you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way that we want, and in any media worldwide.

It's important to note, however, that you still own the copyright to everything you contribute to England's Big Picture, and that if your image is accepted, we will publish your name alongside.

The BBC cannot guarantee that all pictures will be used and we reserve the right to edit your comments.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws while collecting any kind of media.