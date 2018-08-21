Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has survived a challenge to his leadership by a senior government colleague.

Mr Turnbull defeated Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton in a party room ballot in Canberra on Tuesday.

The prime minister won the vote 48-35, the Liberal Party's chief whip told reporters.

Mr Turnbull had brought on the vote himself in a bid to resolve speculation that his leadership was under threat.

He has faced pressure over successive poor poll results, losing a key by-election in Queensland, and a revolt over energy policy by conservative MPs within his party

On Monday, Mr Turnbull attempted to blunt conflict within his party by abandoning plans to set an emissions reduction target in legislation.