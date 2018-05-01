Terror arrest in Folkestone of man entering UK on coach
A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences as he arrived into the UK on a coach from France, Scotland Yard has said.
The 42-year-old was stopped in Folkestone at about 05:00 on Tuesday as part of an investigation by the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command.
Officers said the arrest relates to the Syrian conflict.
The man was taken to a police station in Kent and released under investigation on Tuesday evening.
The detained man was held under section 5 of the Terrorism Act - which prohibits anyone engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism.