Image copyright Hannah Ingram Image caption Hannah Ingram tweeted this photo of leaders from opposing parties going head-to-head in Ramsbottom

As dog lovers across England go to the polls for the council and mayoral elections, their canine companions will be waiting faithfully regardless of how they vote.

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations has been trending on Twitter as owners and their four-legged friends spot a photo opportunity not to be sniffed at.

While voters may switch their political alliance, here is a celebration of the trusty hounds who always remain loyal.

Image copyright Richard de Lioncourt Image caption Rocco enjoyed his trip to the polls in Tameside, Greater Manchester

Image copyright Phoebe Image caption Phoebe was interested to see local democracy in action in Chorlton, Manchester

Other tails you might like:

Image copyright Edward Packard Image caption This Shar Pei named Prune accompanied his owner Edward in Ipswich

Image copyright @HagridLeonberg Image caption Hermione and Hagrid's owner was exercising their democratic right - and their four-legged friends

Image copyright Haley Storey Image caption Buddy was happy to accompany his human Haley to the polls in Portsmouth

Image copyright Blueberry McScruffin Image caption Blueberry McScruffin the sprocker exercised her democratic right in Whitley Bay

Image copyright @DachshundOtt Image caption Ava the Dachshund looked pensive as she waited to hear the outcome of her owner's vote

Image copyright Caroline Criado Perez Image caption Poppy in north London proved all creatures great and small could take their owners to vote