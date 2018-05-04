Image copyright Historic England Image caption Piece Hall in Halifax was an important site in the cloth trade

Ten industrial sites that helped shaped England have been chosen for a campaign to bring the country's history to life.

The Piece Hall in Halifax, Cromford Mills in Derbyshire, Castlefield Canal Basin in Manchester and the Lloyd's building in London made the list.

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A Museum, selected the places from more than 700 nominations from the public.

It is part of Historic England's A History of England in 100 Places campaign.

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The Old Furnace at Coalbrookdale in Shropshire was one of the crucibles of the Industrial Revolution

Image copyright Historic England Image caption Cromford Mills is home to the first water-powered cotton spinning mill

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The Rochdale Pioneers Shop is a key site in the history of the co-operative movement

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The Lloyd's building is a symbol of the City of London's financial industries

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The wooden jetty of Dunston Staithes in Tyne and Wear was a crucial part of the process in getting coal on to ships for global export

Image copyright Historic England Image caption Middleport Pottery is one of the most famous ceramic sites in Stoke-on-Trent, which is still known as The Potteries

Image copyright Historic England Image caption Castlefield Canal Basin is England's first industrial arterial canal and revolutionised the history of Manchester

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The Morris factory in Oxford was a major mover in automotive industry