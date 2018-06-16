Capital records: How much do you know about London album covers?
- 16 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
We recently revisited the locations of some of the most famous albums to feature London landmarks on their covers.
But how much do you know about some of the other records that have the depictions of the capital on their sleeves?
Picture credits: Elektra Records/Warner; Rut Blees Luxemburg; Hannibal Records; Getty Images; Reuters