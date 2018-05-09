Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Jack Diamond was over the drink-drive limit when his car hit a wall

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for killing three people in a car crash and seriously injuring a teenage boy.

Jack Diamond admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Maidstone Crown Court.

Roy Little, 44, and Stephen Jones, 50, died at the scene near Hawkhurst, in Kent, on 23 September. Chelsea-Rose Betts, 16, died four days later.

Diamond was over the drink-drive limit when his car hit a wall.

He was jailed for seven-and-a-half years, banned from driving for seven years, and told he would have to take an extended test before he can drive again.

Image copyright Chelsea-Rose Betts/Facebook Image caption Chelsea-Rose Betts died four days after the crash in Hawkhurst

Diamond, of The Street, in Sedlescombe, East Sussex, was work colleagues with Mr Little, who was from the Cranbrook area, and Mr Jones, from Wales.

The two passengers had both known Ms Betts, who lived in Sandhurst, from childhood.

A 13-year-old boy survived the crash but suffered serious injuries.

During the evening of the crash the group visited three pubs, before Diamond crashed his Volvo estate into a wall on the A268 Rye Road, at Four Throws, at 21:30 BST.

The car had been travelling from Hawkhurst towards Sandhurst.

Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of the crash in September

Richard Link, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The defendant initially said that he was driving within the speed limit, knew the road well and had only had a moderate amount of alcohol to drink, but with such a strong case against him, he pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.

"Through a combination of forensic examination of the scene and the vehicle, we were able to clearly demonstrate that the road and the bend would have presented no challenge to anyone driving carefully.

"A combination of the defendant's excessive speed and him being over the legal drink-drive limit resulted in the tragic death of three people."