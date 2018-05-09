England

Meghan Markle waxwork revealed by Tussauds

  • 9 May 2018
Media captionMeghan Markle's Madame Tussauds waxwork has a replica of her engagement ring

Madame Tussauds has completed its waxwork of soon-to-be royal bride Meghan Markle.

The figure joins the rest of the Royal Family on display at the London attraction and is placed next to a re-styled figure of her groom, Prince Harry.

Ms Markle's figure, wearing a replica of her engagement ring, is dressed in a emerald green dress and beige heels.

The display will open to the public on 19 May - the day of the royal wedding.

Edward Fuller, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "Excitement ahead of the royal wedding is reaching fever pitch and we have been inundated with questions about when people can finally meet 'Their Royal Likenesses'.

"There is a lot of love out there for Meghan and Harry and we're following their lead by inviting the great British public to join the couple in their wedding celebrations here at Madame Tussauds London."

Image caption The display will open to the public on 19 May - the day of the royal wedding
Image caption Dressed in their famous engagement announcement outfits, Meghan's figure sports the sold-out green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress
Image caption Ms Markle is placed next to a re-styled figure of her groom, Prince Harry

Meanwhile, Legoland's Windsor resort has also created a 39,960-brick Windsor Castle to celebrate the upcoming marriage.

Image caption Legoland has created a 10cm tall, 60-brick Meghan Markle in her wedding dress and veil

The mini-brick castle took a team of eight model-makers 592 hours to complete, Legoland said.

It will house a 10cm tall, 60-brick Meghan Markle in her wedding dress and veil alongside Prince Harry.

Image caption The castle took a team of eight model-makers 592 hours to complete
Image caption A landau carriage, made from 1,500 bricks, can also be spotted travelling down the miniature Long Walk

Coverage of the Royal Wedding will be broadcast on BBC One on 19 May.

