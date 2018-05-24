Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sophie Lionnet from Troyes, France, was killed by "monsters", her mother said

A couple have been found guilty of murdering their French au pair after becoming obsessed that she was part of a plot to abuse people in their home with the help of an ex-Boyzone singer.

Sophie Lionnet's charred body was discovered at a house in Southfields, south-west London, on 20 September.

The Old Bailey heard Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni tortured the 21-year-old before burning her body.

The couple admitted burning her body but had denied murder.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC said he was sure the allegations against Ms Lionnet had "no truth whatsoever".

He will sentence Medouni and Kouider on 26 June.

The court heard the couple applied "pressure and relentless intimidation" to get Ms Lionnet to admit Kouider's ex-boyfriend Mark Walton, who was a founding member of Boyzone, had come to the house, and drugged and sexually abused the occupants.

Image caption Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider had been in an on-off relationship since meeting in 2001

In the weeks before her death, Kouider and Medouni starved and tortured Ms Lionnet by dunking her head into water until she confessed to the bizarre claims.

After killing her in the bath, the pair threw her on a bonfire in their garden as they barbecued chicken nearby.

When neighbours alerted firefighters to the pungent-smelling smoke, Medouni said the charred remains were a sheep.

The pathologist's findings suggested Ms Lionnet suffered blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest but the cause of death was unclear due to the burning of her body.

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC told jurors that Kouider and Medouni had an "unhealthy, myopic, all-consuming and groundless" obsession with Mr Walton, which deprived them of reason and turned their au pair into "something less than human".

Ms Lionnet, who was from Troyes in France, was killed by "self-obsessed monsters", her mother said.

Catherine Devallonne added: "They took away her dignity and finally her life.

"Our Sophie will soon be laid to rest. No god will ever forgive you both for what you have done to our daughter."