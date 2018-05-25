London

Holloway carer death: Man, 95, held over 'murder'

  • 25 May 2018
A 95-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a female carer died in north London.

The victim, 61, was taken to hospital with head injuries at 07:10 BST on 24 May. She died the following day.

A murder investigation has been launched by the Metropolitan Police following the incident in Holloway.

The man was taken to hospital pending a "transfer to a location where his complex health and care needs can be managed".

'Devastated'

Detectives say the woman's next-of-kin have been informed, and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with their investigation.

The woman who died was an employee of a care agency commissioned by Islington Council.

Police said it was believed she was injured at a residential address where she was working as a carer.

She was treated at the scene for over two hours, according to the London Ambulance Service.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course, the Met said.

Council leader Richard Watts said: "We are devastated to hear of the death of a carer in Islington.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this desperately sad time."

