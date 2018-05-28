Image copyright Dexter Way Image caption Officers were called to Dexter Way at around 4:50 BST on Monday to reports of two people with serious injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 11-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman.

Their bodies were found when police were called to Dexter Way, Gloucester, at about 04:50 BST, to reports of two people with serious injuries.

Gloucestershire Police said both victims were declared dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Gloucestershire Police said.

Police cordons are in place at locations linked to the investigation, a spokesman for the force said.

The nearby Riverside Sports and Leisure Club was also closed for several hours but has since re-opened.

Anyone with any information has been urged to contact police.