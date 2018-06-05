The English question: How well do you know England?
- 5 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
This week, the BBC is exploring what it means to be English.
As part of that, 20,000 people were asked to sum up their local area.
So can you recognise the location from a selection of the respondents' descriptions?