Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption George Ormond is accused of 38 sex offences

A youth football coach who went on to work for Newcastle United touched boys' private parts through their shorts, a court heard.

George Ormond, 62, denies 36 counts of indecent assault, one of indecency with a child and a serious sexual assault.

Newcastle Crown Court heard from a man, now 55, who was coached by Mr Ormond between the ages of 12 and 15.

He said Mr Ormond's actions made him feel "uncomfortable" and he "knew it wasn't normal".

The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, told the jury Mr Ormond would touch his and other boys' private parts over their football shorts.

'Something sinister'

He said when he joined other boys in making up a song highlighting what Mr Ormond did, he was dropped from the team.

Rebecca Trowler, defending, told the man: "You've made much more of what was a culture of physical banter, turning it into something sinister."

He replied: "No. I didn't think it was normal. I knew it wasn't normal."

Mr Ormond later became involved with youth teams at Newcastle United, volunteering as a kit man, bus driver and general helper.

The charges concern 19 complainants, over 25 years from 1973 and 1998.

The jury has previously heard Mr Ormond was convicted of sexually abusing a young player in 2002.

The trial continues, and is expected to last six weeks.