Image copyright Northern Image caption Northern services operate across the North East and North West of England

The RMT has called for Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to "get out" after days of "carnage" on Northern rail since the introduction of a new timetable.

The union's general secretary Mick Cash said his members are facing public anger "without a shred of support" from Mr Grayling or Northern's management.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC he understands Northern will introduce an emergency timetable.

Northern has been asked for comment.

The company has cancelled 132 services so far today.

Passengers have faced widespread cancellations and delays since a timetable change was introduced on 20 May.