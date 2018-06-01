Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Remand hearings from across Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire are only heard at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court

A solicitor says a "barmy" administration change saw his client held in cells for days for a matter that could have been sorted in hours.

The Shropshire man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly on 17 May but he could not be taken to court until two days later.

Solicitors have said it is because remand cases from across West Mercia have been centralised to Kidderminster.

HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) has been asked for comment.

There is one daily transport from police stations to the court and solicitors said defendants are regularly held in cells because they miss the bus.

Following a consultation, HMCTS ruled that from April all remand cases from Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire can only be heard in Kidderminster.

John McMillan, of WMB Law in Telford, said this drunk and disorderly case, which does not carry a jail term, could have been sorted within hours had it been heard at Telford Magistrates' Court.

"It is just so unnecessary," he said.

Concerns have been raised about the distances defendants face to get to and from the court.

'Complete farce'

Mr McMillan said there are also problems faced by defendants who need drug rehabilitation orders.

He claims the court in Kidderminster cannot arrange them for Shropshire defendants, so after the initial hearing they are bailed back to Telford's court for sentencing.

Describing it as a "magic roundabout", he said: "It is absolutely barmy."

Stephen Scully, from Shrewsbury's Lanyon Bowdler firm, said he has experienced similar problems with drug rehabilitation orders.

He added that local solicitors are looking at options to challenge the centralisation.

"The system is a complete and utter farce," he said.

Previously, HMCTS said it continues to work with criminal justice agencies to resolve any concerns raised.