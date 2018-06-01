An eight-year-old boy has died in a crash on the M6 motorway near Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham.

The collision, which involved a lorry and a red Toyota Yaris, happened between junctions 6 and 5 southbound at 19:30 BST on Thursday.

The car is thought to have stopped on the hard shoulder prior to the crash.

A 62-year-old lorry driver from Hampshire has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The boy, who is from Leicester, died at the scene, police confirmed.