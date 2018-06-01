Image copyright GMP/BBC Image caption Paul Massey (left) and John Kinsella were both fatally shot

A man has been charged with the murders of gangland figures Paul Massey and John Kinsella.

Paul Massey, 55, was shot dead at his home address on Manchester Road in Clifton on 26 July 2015.

John Kinsella, 53, died after being shot on the St Helens Linkway near the M62 in Merseyside on 5 May.

Mark Fellows, 37, is due before before South Sefton Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with two counts of murder.

He is also accused of the attempted murder of Kinsella's partner.

Kinsella died after being shot by a man on a pedal bike while walking his dog with his partner on a footpath. She was shot at as she fled the scene.

He had been described as a mob fixer who once stopped a gangster terrorising former Liverpool FC footballer Steven Gerrard.

Image caption Paul Massey was dubbed "Mr Big" at a meeting to discuss civil disturbances in 1992

Massey, a security boss and businessman, was a convicted criminal once branded "Mr Big".

He was shot dead as he got of a car outside his Salford home.

The arrest was part of a joint operation between Greater Manchester Police and Merseyside Police.

Police arrested five other people as part of the investigation this week, who have all been released while inquiries continue. They were: