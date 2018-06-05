England

Sixty-eight jobs at risk after Alsager pie firm enters administration

  • 5 June 2018
Up to 68 jobs at a family-run pie and sausage factory are at risk after the business went into administration.

Freshpack Ltd, in Alsager, near Stoke-on-Trent, is now looking for a buyer.

The independent manufacturer, which has been operating for more than six decades, supplies frozen pastry products and ready meals to retailers.

Administrator Dunham Dean Advisory said it would be a "great opportunity" for another manufacturer to expand and that it offered a fully-equipped factory.

Matt Dunham, from the Liverpool-based administrator, said: "Freshpack operates a fully-equipped modern factory with a long-standing, skilled workforce and benefits from an established customer network."

The company was established in 1952.

