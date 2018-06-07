Image copyright Stephen Noble, Tom Bitcliffe, Kieran Trafford Image caption Rail commuters, including those on GTR services, have faced major disruption across the country after new timetables led to service chaos

Under-fire rail firm Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has become a taxi service to ensure pupils get to exams on time after cancelling hundreds of trains.

In a staff briefing sent out on Wednesday the firm said it would be providing taxis and buses in "key locations" to support students and "stabilise the service".

It comes after services were cancelled to deal with a new timetable that caused chaos on lines across the UK.

GTR has been approached for a comment.

Image caption GTR accepted it was a "very poor start" to the new timetable

Many pupils are sitting GCSE and A Level exams this month.

In the letter leaked to the BBC, the firm - which runs Great Northern, Thameslink and Southern - confirmed the taxi scheme will run until the end of June.

Some took to Twitter to vent their frustration, ahead of GTR's commitment to start running taxis.

The move comes after GTR boss Charles Horton admitted on Wednesday being delayed by his own trains and said "some trains have run on time and others haven't. I'm sorry about that".

The new timetables saw the timings of every train changed, in a shakeup billed as the biggest in the UK.

It came into force on 20 May, but was immediately criticised by passengers and unions, including the RMT, which said there was "a hopeless lack of planning, combined with a shortage of crew and fleet".

Ten days later, transport secretary Chris Grayling criticised Network Rail and GTR for "collectively failing".

Image copyright PA Image caption Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has criticised rail firms and Network Rail

But on Monday, Labour's Lilian Greenwood, chairwoman of the Transport Committee, asked why Mr Grayling would not "take any responsibility for his department's role in the shambles endured by passengers up and down the country".

In a statement earlier, the firm confirmed that as of 4 June around 230 trains - 6% of daily journeys - had been removed from the Thameslink and Great Northern timetables.

This was to avoid more unplanned cancellations, and will remain in place until further notice.

A revised timetable is set to be published in mid-July.