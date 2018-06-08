Image copyright @Sonny_Powar/PA Image caption Clubbers reported hearing a "massive bang" as the car crashed into Blake's

A man has admitted causing serious injury when he drove a car into a busy nightclub.

Mohammed Abdul, 21, of McMillan Street in Deptford, appeared via videolink at Maidstone Crown Court.

At least 13 people were injured when he drove a Suzuki Vitara into Blake's in Gravesend, Kent, on 17 March.

Mr Abdul is due to stand trial on 17 September charged with attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) by dangerous driving.

He admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but denied three counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing GBH.

He was remanded in custody by Judge David Griffith-Jones.