Image copyright TellMamaUK Image caption Images of a letter said to be promoting 'Punish a Muslim Day' were widely shared online

A man accused of sending letters promoting "Punish a Muslim Day" has been charged with soliciting to murder, counter-terror police have said.

Anonymous notes calling for a co-ordinated attacked on Muslims were sent to addresses across the UK.

David Parnham, 35, from Lincoln, has been charged with 14 offences in total, including staging a bomb hoax and sending threatening letters.

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said Mr Parnham was charged "in connection with an ongoing investigation into offensive communications".

He faces:

One charge of soliciting to murder

Two charges of sending letters promoting a "Punish a Muslim Day", encouraging the commission of offences

Five counts of sending a hoax noxious substance

Five charges under the Malicious Communications Act of sending threatening letters

One charge of staging a bomb hoax

Police said Mr Parnham was arrested in Lincoln on Tuesday, when searches took place at a home and an office building in the city centre.

The letters were reportedly received in communities across England and Wales - including West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Leicestershire, London and Cardiff.