Image copyright GLMCC Image caption Tens of thousands of people gathered in Small Heath Park on Friday to mark Eid

As millions of Muslims around the world celebrate Eid, Birmingham is hosting Europe's largest event with more than 140,000 people gathering in Small Heath Park.

Now in its seventh year, Celebrate Eid, marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

The huge celebration in Birmingham is organised by Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC) in the city and includes global delicacies, a bazaar and a funfair.

Eid, which means "festival of breaking the feast", is a religious holiday and a day of celebrations when Muslims will give thanks to Allah, and exchange small gifts and cards.

Image copyright GLMCC Image caption Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important Muslims festivals in the Islamic calendar

Image caption The celebration marks the end of Ramadan, which is the holy month of fasting

Image copyright GLMCC Image caption The event has seen record-breaking crowds attending this year, up on the 106,000 last year, the GLMCC said

Image caption Swedish National Nordin Tejeur, 44, who lives in Birmingham, said: “The festival is getting bigger every year”

Image caption Worshippers of all ages came together for morning prayers, before enjoying the festivities

Image caption The events has fairground rides, miniature golf and laser clay pigeon shooting, as well as food and drink from local food stalls

Image caption This family from Yardley, Birmingham, enjoy palm-themed flavoured ices at the festival

Image copyright GLMCC Image caption A spokesman for MLCC said "We've been working for months with five local mosques and our charity partner Human Appeal to organise the community for a memorable day of prayer, games and fun."

Image copyright PA Image caption "This celebration is one of the most important in the Islamic religious calendar and it's an opportunity for us all to come together in peace and unity," they added

Image copyright GLMCC Image caption The event has grown in popularity since it started in 2011, when 12,000 people attended

