Image caption The cliffs at Beachy Head are a popular beauty spot

The bodies of a woman and a child have been found at the foot of Beachy Head.

Police and coastguards discovered their bodies at the beauty spot in East Sussex at about 07:00 BST.

The identities have yet to be confirmed, but they are believed to be a 42-year-old woman and her five-year-old son from Maidstone, in Kent.

It follows the discovery of three bodies at the foot of the cliffs near Eastbourne on Wednesday. Police said none of those deaths were linked.