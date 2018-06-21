Not your usual Summer Solstice
21 June 2018
It's the longest day of the year - the day when henges come into their own. The Summer Solstice. People wishing to greet the rising sun gather at ancient sites and cluster around age-old stones. But there is more than one way to celebrate the astronomical beginning of summer.
Whether it's "enjoying" a pre-drawn dip or having a whirl on the London Eye, here are some more unusual ways people across England marked the day.