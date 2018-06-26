Image copyright PA Image caption David Batty (l) and Michael Burns were sentenced at Leeds Magistrates' Court

Two England fans have been handed banning orders over "disgraceful" singing at the World Cup.

David Batty and Michael Burns appeared in court after the publication of a video showing supporters apparently singing anti-Semitic songs.

The judge at Leeds Magistrates' Court banned the pair from attending matches for three years after the incident in Volgograd.

The nature of the video and songs were not described in court.

Batty, 58, of Doncaster, and Burns, 52 of Billingham in Teesside, accepted the banning notices, served under the 1989 Football Spectators Act.

Upcoming games

They were told that they would not be allowed to go within a two-mile radius of any England football matches until 2021.

The court heard that they had tickets for upcoming World Cup matches, but district judge Charlotte Holland said: "I have seen the activity that you were involved in and seen the still images from what you did.

"You know that at this time people are getting behind the national team, including children, and your actions are ruining that."

A third man, 57-year-old Michael Herbert, was handed a five-year banning order at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said.

Paul Johnson, 25, of Banbury, Oxfordshire, was given a three-year football banning order at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Saturday following a separate incident on a train near Moscow on 16 June.

Volgograd was the venue for England's 2-1 win over Tunisia on 18 June.

The city was formerly known as Stalingrad, site of one of the bloodiest battles in history when Soviet soldiers repelled Hitler's army during the Second World War.