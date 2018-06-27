Image copyright GWR Image caption Travellers have been told to prepare for cancellations or delays

Rail services have been disrupted after trains all broke down at the same time.

Great Western Railway said it was "critically short of trains" on many services, including the London to south Wales route.

Engineers are attempting to repair as many as possible before the evening rush hour, it said.

Travellers are being advised to check before travelling but should be prepared for cancellations or delays.

A statement on GWR's website warned some services may also have fewer coaches than normal.

Earlier, a points failure between Didcot Parkway and Swindon led to cancellations and delays of up to 40 minutes between the two towns.

"Residual delays are expect to last until 12:30 BST," GWR added.

Last October, the company launched a new fleet of InterCity trains on the Great Western main line.

The new trains will operate initially between south Wales and London Paddington and between Bristol Temple Meads and London Paddington.