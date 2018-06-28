Heatwave puts pressure on water supplies

Image copyright PA Image caption As the hot weather continues, people are being urged to think twice about their water use

One of the UK's largest water firms is warning people to conserve supplies as it makes emergency deliveries during the heatwave.

Severn Trent said homes in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Derbyshire had been temporarily without water as demand has outstripped supply across its network.

United Utilities, South Staffs Water and Anglian Water are among other firms urging customers to do the same.

Tips include swapping baths for showers and avoiding washing cars.

This week the UK has seen two of the hottest days of the year so far - with Tuesday reaching a top temperature of 30.6C in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, beating Monday's peak of 30.1C in west London.

The sizzling weather is expected to last until the weekend, when temperatures are forecast to slowly drop off.

Severn Trent set up bottled water collection points in Telford and Much Wenlock in Shropshire, parts of Staffordshire and Ashbourne, Parwich and Longcliffe in Derbyshire on Tuesday and Wednesday after supplies were affected.

Trucks were also sent out by the firm, which has 4.3 million customers from Rutland in the East Midlands to Powys in Wales, to pump water directly into the network.

It had put an extra 300 million litres in its network on Wednesday.

United Utilities, which serves the North West, said it had also put an extra 300 million litres into its system over the past week.

It suggests customers reuse water where they can and think twice before turning on the garden hose.

SES Water, which serves east Surrey, West Sussex, west Kent and south London, said it distributed an extra 40 million litres on Sunday, bringing the total to 238 million litres, the highest volume recorded so far this year.

The Environment Agency tweeted it had rescued about 130 trout and salmon from a depleted River Teme in north Herefordshire.

However, Severn Trent said reservoir levels remained plentiful and did not foresee a hosepipe ban in the coming weeks.

"With the region still basking in the hottest June for 40 years, demand for water has increased massively and, while Severn Trent has ramped up production at its treatment works, it still needs its customers to consider how they're using water," a spokesman said.

South West Water said its reservoir levels were at 84.6% compared to 76.2% this time last year, but it was constantly monitoring the situation.

Water saving tips:

Avoid using a garden sprinkler - they can use as much as 1,000 litres of drinking water in an hour, more water than a family of four would normally use in a whole day

A shower uses 40 litres less water than a bath and it is quicker

If you have to wash the car, use a bucket and sponge rather than a hose. Cleaning a car for 30 minutes with a bucket means using using 50 times less water than a hose

