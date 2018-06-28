Image copyright Stephen Pimlott Image caption There have been calls for Northern to be stripped of its franchise

A compensation package has been agreed for the season ticket holders worst affected by rail disruption in the North of England.

It follows a timetable overhaul, which led to cancellations and overcrowding.

People in Lancashire, Cumbria and Greater Manchester holding Northern season tickets will get a refund equivalent to four weeks' travel costs.

Those with Northern and TransPennine Express tickets elsewhere in the north will receive a week's worth.

Transport for the North said it has now agreed the package with the Department for Transport.

Funding will be provided by Network Rail, and claims should be made via the train operating companies.

'Very frustrating'

There will also be a marketing campaign to promote tourist hotspots such as the Lake District and Blackpool, which have been adversely affected by the rail disruption.

Proposals to compensate regular rail users who do not hold season tickets are still being considered.

John Cridland, chairman of Transport for the North, said: "We know that the past few months have been very frustrating for many northerners, with those who regularly travel by train being heavily affected.

"The Transport for the North board has been pressing the rail industry to adequately compensate those who have suffered the most.

"I'm delighted that we are now able to start doing this but there is still more work to be done."