Man charged over serious sex attack in Leeds
- 28 June 2018
A 26-year-old man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in Leeds city centre.
The 19-year-old suffered facial injuries during an assault near the inner ring road in the city at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.
Samuel Fortes, from Sheffield, has been charged with rape and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Mr Fortes is due to appear before magistrates in Leeds on Friday morning.