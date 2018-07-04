Image caption Dr Kennedy said the hornets could carry the tracking device which could be up to 80% of the insect's weight

Scientists have made a breakthrough in the fight to stop the spread of Asian hornets in the UK.

A team from the University of Exeter used electronic radio tags to track the invasive species, which kill and eat bees, to their nests.

Professor Juliet Osbourne said the new technology will help authorities find nests early, which was "vital" to stop them "colonising the UK".

Asian hornets have been seen in Spain, France, the Channel Islands and the UK.

Last year, the team, based at the university's Penryn campus in Cornwall, travelled to France and Jersey to conduct tests which aimed to find a quicker method of locating Asian hornet nests so they could be destroyed.

Dr Peter Kennedy, who led the research, said the team captured and partially froze hornets in order to place the radio tags on them with a sewing thread.

The team were able to track the insects up to 0.8 miles (1.3km).

"Our new method of tracking offers a really important new tool to tackle the spread of this invader, providing an efficient means of finding hornets' nests in urban, rural and wooded environments," Dr Kennedy said.

The team were part funded by beekeepers in the south west and the Department for the Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which is "preparing for future outbreaks" of the invasive species in the UK.

Nicola Spence, Defra Deputy Director for Plant and Bee Health, said: "This work is key for ensuring a rapid response to Asian hornets when sightings are confirmed."

Over the last decade Asian hornets have spread across western Europe. In 2012 two nests were detected in northern Spain, but scientists say in 2016 this had spread to more than 10,000.

The species was first seen in Britain in Gloucestershire in 2016, but there were further sightings in Woolacombe, Devon, last year.

In April, a single hornet was found in Lancashire.

They have also been spotted in Jersey and Guernsey in the Channel Islands.

Identifying an Asian hornet (Vespa velutina)

Asian hornet queens are up to 3cm (1.2in) in length, while workers are up to 2.5cm (1in)

Entirely dark brown or black velvety body, bordered with a fine yellow band

Only one band on the abdomen, with the fourth abdominal segment almost entirely yellow/orange

Brown legs with yellow ends

Black head with an orange-yellow face

Source: National Bee Unit