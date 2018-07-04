A huge moorland fire which is "continuing to burn" despite efforts by the fire service is being investigated as arson, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police said people were seen lighting a bonfire on the moors near Stalybridge on 24 June, shortly before a call was made to the fire service.

