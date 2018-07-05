Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Afrim Xhekaliu denied people smuggling, claiming he was a passenger, the court heard

A people smuggler who sparked a sea rescue when he tried to bring eight Albanians into the UK in an inflatable boat has been jailed for six years.

A four-hour-long search was launched when Afrim Xhekaliu, 41, alerted police after the vessel got into trouble in the English Channel in January.

Xhekaliu, an illegal immigrant from Albania who was living in north London, denied assisting unlawful immigration.

A jury at Lewes Crown Court found him guilty following a four-day trial.

The court heard that text messages on Xhekaliu's mobile phone showed he had set up the operation.

When he and others on board were rescued by an RNLI lifeboat off the Sussex coast, he was one of only two people wearing a life jacket and the only one wearing a wetsuit.

He also had a bag of dry clothes and about £500 in cash, the court heard.

Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency Image caption An RNLI lifeboat crew tracked the boat down off the Sussex coast after a four-hour search

The rigid-hulled inflatable boat, which contained eight men and one woman, was eventually located and towed to Eastbourne, where the occupants were handed over to Border Force officers.

Martin Grace, senior investigating officer with the National Crime Agency, said after the case: "Afrim Xhekaliu was clearly an important part of an organised crime group smuggling people into the UK.

"He was ill-prepared to transport people across the Channel in the depths of winter and very dangerous conditions.

"His lack of maritime skill and experience placed the lives of those aboard in danger."