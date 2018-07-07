Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fans in Leeds were urging England on

The country has come to a standstill as England battle with Sweden for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Pubs are packed, barbecues are burning and towns are tense as millions watch the game.

The match - taking place in the Russian city of Samara - kicked off at 15:00.

With the country basking in a heatwave, hundreds of thousands of fans are watching the game on big screens at events up and down the country.

Our reporters have been out and about to capture a nation gripped by World Cup fever.

Image copyright Philip Toscano Image caption An early miss causes much head-clutching at the Rose & Crown in Wimbldeon

Harry Maguire's opening goal sent them batty in Birmingham.

And they went bonkers on Brighton beach too.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There was plenty of beer flinging in Bristol when Maguire scored

Meanwhile, in Stockport.....

Image copyright Bc

Bride and groom Harriot Bland and Karl McNally, from Totley, near Sheffield, are getting married and had to change their wedding plans because Harriot didn't want the match "to ruin" her big day.

A TV screen has been set up for the guests and she's leaving the speeches, cake cutting and first dance until after the game finishes - and she's "praying it doesn't go into extra time".

Even the petrol-heads can't resist the allure of the beautiful game.

Image copyright Darren Carnall Image caption True colours: One fan showed his support for England at Pride in London

It's William's first proper World Cup. "England will win because they have been winning all the games," he said. "I'll be happy if the win."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fans in Bristol were basking in another glorious day in front of a big outdoor screen

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pre-match superstitions can be strange

Where better to watch the game than at the local of England's goal hero Harry Maguire?

Believe it or not, not all footie fans in England are backing the Three Lions.

In this corner of west London things have a decidedly Scandinavian feel.

Image caption Sweden's fans are quietly confident

Image copyright Philip Toscano/PA Image caption Wimbledon's guest of honour Sir Bobby Charlton will probably slip out of Centre Court quietly for the game

If you're feeling a bit anxious, this calming recital of Three Lions might calm the nerves a bit.

