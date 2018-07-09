Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some England fans celebrated by dancing on an ambulance car in London

After cars and property were damaged following England's 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday, people are rallying round to help foot the repair bill.

A Just Giving page has raised more than £2,000 for a Nottingham taxi driver who had his car wrecked after fans jumped on it, smashing the windscreen.

Millwall fans are collecting for the London Ambulance Service after a car was damaged by people dancing on it.

Nottinghamshire Police has asked fans to consider their actions on Wednesday.

Police across the country reported record numbers of 999 calls as fans celebrated the World Cup quarter-final victory.

Image copyright @Ldn_Ambulance Image caption The ambulance car was damaged in Borough High Street after the game

Millwall Supporters Club has already raised more than £5,000 for the London Ambulance Service damaged in Borough High Street.

Its Just Giving page said: "We think it is very important to help our local community, so we want to help to raise funds to help with the repair of an emergency response vehicle.

"We are very grateful for any donations and support you can offer."

Image copyright The Mind Body Project Image caption Fans surrounded a taxi in Nottingham and then jumped on, smashing the roof and windscreen

Chelsea Reason, who set up the fundraising page for the Nottingham taxi driver, said: "I just thought that poor guy has completely lost his livelihood.

"It's not fair. How can someone do that?

"It was meant to be a celebration for us all and they have turned it into something horrible."

Tony Baccoli, a manager from Nottingham Cars, said luckily the driver was not hurt but was left shaken as he was in the vehicle at the time.

He said: "This is a celebration - don't go round destroying people's property and don't put people in danger because that is what it does."

Nottinghamshire Police said a 27-year-old man had been arrested for damaging a taxi and a number of arrests were made for public order offences.

Supporters were also seen climbing bus stops in the city.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fans climbed on a bus stop in Nottingham after the England v Sweden game

Ch Insp Simon Allardice said: "The vast majority of people enjoyed Saturday's celebrations safely and these incidents relate to a select number of people who took things too far.

"We want people to enjoy this momentous occasion but safely and with respect for others."

He added that for England's semi-final game against Croatia on Wednesday, there would be an increased police presence and asked people to consider their actions.

"It's completely unacceptable for a handful of people to ruin the celebrations for others."