Image copyright Teddy Allen Image caption If England lose, Mr Allen said he may a "red rubber stamp saying 'void'" over Harry Kane's face

As England fans await the team's semi-final World Cup game against Croatia, some fans have taken to wearing their support permanently on their bodies.

Captain Harry Kane and defender Harry Maguire are the latest faces to be immortalised in ink.

Teddy Allen of Staffordshire had a large picture of Kane and "World Cup Winners 2018" tattooed on his left thigh after England beat Sweden.

"It was an impulsive decision but I will stand by it," he said.

Mr Allen, 30, of Biddulph, spent four hours in the chair for the tattoo.

"It started off as a joke to be honest but the idea grew on me and grew on me," he said.

Mr Allen joked with his friend Bradley Fleming prior to the Sweden match that he should have the tattoo, saying he would wait until after the game to make the decision.

Image caption Teddy Allen said his wife thought he was a "bit daft" for having the tattoo

Mr Fleming, a tattooist based in Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, said: "If England don't win, I suggested he have 'void' put over the 'winners' part, but Teddy said he'd have it over Kane's face.

"I think England will easily win against Croatia, I just hope they don't mess it up."

Mr Allen said he was confident England could prove him right and win and he would not "live to regret it".

"I might get a bit worried if we go behind a goal but I still think we will pull it back and we will win it," he said.

Mr Allen said there had been a big reaction both "good and bad" from his family friends and work colleagues.

"The Mrs thinks I'm a bit daft," he added.

Image copyright Matt Benton Image caption When Sheffield-born Maguire headed the ball home, Matt put the deposit down and booked his appointment

It comes as a Doncaster man had footballer Harry Maguire's face tattooed on his chest, after making a bet on social media.

Matt Benton said on Twitter: "If Harry Maguire scores against Sweden, [his] face is getting tattooed on my chest!".

So when Sheffield-born Maguire headed the ball home, Matt put the deposit down and booked his appointment.

The ex-Sheffield United defender even replied to Matt, offering a signed England shirt and saying he "must have a big chest".

Image copyright Jamie Richardson Image caption Supporter Jamie Richardson, 32, from Leeds, got the words "England 2018 World Cup Winners" tattooed on his stomach

Last month, supporter Jamie Richardson, 32, from Leeds, got the words "England 2018 World Cup Winners" tattoo etched to his stomach while the tournament was still in its group stages.

He said he is "confident" England is going to win the World Cup and that he was inspired to have the tattoo during the game against Panama.

"It got to five nil up and it hit me, an epiphany," he said.