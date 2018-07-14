Large grass fire tackled near Heathrow

Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption The fire service said the blaze was not affecting operations at Heathrow Airport

Nearly 100 firefighters are dealing with a large grass fire near Heathrow Airport.

London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines had been sent to the blaze, in Staines Road, Feltham, which broke out at about 16:00 BST.

Grassland the "size of four football pitches" was alight, the fire service said.

Smoke had "travelled near to Heathrow Airport" but it was not affecting operations, they added.

Fourteen horses were evacuated from a nearby field.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.