Large grass fire tackled near Heathrow
- 14 July 2018
Nearly 100 firefighters are dealing with a large grass fire near Heathrow Airport.
London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines had been sent to the blaze, in Staines Road, Feltham, which broke out at about 16:00 BST.
Grassland the "size of four football pitches" was alight, the fire service said.
Smoke had "travelled near to Heathrow Airport" but it was not affecting operations, they added.
Fourteen horses were evacuated from a nearby field.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.